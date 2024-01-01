$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,685 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** LX *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 119,685KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
CASH PRICE:
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
519-621-4333