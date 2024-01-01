Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** LX *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 119,685KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2019 Honda Civic

119,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Honda Civic

LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,685KM
VIN 2HGFC2F55KH023595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,685 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LX *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 119,685KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE:


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Honda Civic