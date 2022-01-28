$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189742

8189742 VIN: 2HGFC2F86KH033255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.