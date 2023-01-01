Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

68,952 KM

EX APPLE CARPLAY™ & ANDROID AUTO™ | REARVIEW CAMERA | POWER SUNROOF

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

68,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125291
  • Stock #: 23094A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H58KH132186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,952 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2019 Honda CR-V EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) , The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

