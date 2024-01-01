Menu
GREAT VEHICLE! VERY LOW MILEAGE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2019 Honda CR-V Touring featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, leather interior, remote starter, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, GPS Navigation, Sirius Satellite radio equipped, wireless charging, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) , The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, Blind Spot Information (BSI) system, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H96KH114384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

