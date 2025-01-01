Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

45,472 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V

Sport

12575408

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,472KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H29KM100869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U5692
  • Mileage 45,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

