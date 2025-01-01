$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,472KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H29KM100869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5692
- Mileage 45,472 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
2021 Honda Civic LX HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 21,755 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey EX BLUETOOTH | PUSH BUTTON START | REARVIEW CAMERA 166,359 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 132,155 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cambridge Centre Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Cambridge Centre Honda
519-623-5991
2019 Honda HR-V