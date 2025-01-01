Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SPORT *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT CAMERA *** FOWARD COLLISION WARNING *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPATURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** AWD *** LANE ASSIST *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Honda HR-V

88,882 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda HR-V

SPORT / ROOF / HTD SEATS / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12888497

2019 Honda HR-V

SPORT / ROOF / HTD SEATS / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / AWD

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1755793964271
  2. 1755793964755
  3. 1755793965207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,882KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H27KM106735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,882 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT CAMERA *** FOWARD COLLISION WARNING *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPATURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** AWD *** LANE ASSIST *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2017 Acura TLX TECH / LEATHER / ROOF / NAV / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Acura TLX TECH / LEATHER / ROOF / NAV / HTD SEATS / AUTO 129,451 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE / HYBRID / LEATHER / ROOF / 4WD / HEATED SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE / HYBRID / LEATHER / ROOF / 4WD / HEATED SEATS 107,269 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / 4WD / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / 4WD / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH 64,035 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Honda HR-V