<div>Heres is a great looking One owner no accidents Honda Pilot EX-L with Navi. This truck is in superb condition inside and out.  Pride of ownership shows on this 8 passenger AWD Pilot.  If youre looking for a stylish people mover and want to go easy on the bank, youve just found the one.  Hurry in and have a look before its gone.  Its that nice.  First person to look at this one will take it. But dont take my word for it. Come see for yourself, youll be glad you did. </div><div><br></div><div>Pilot is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra.  </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2019 Honda Pilot

205,000 KM

$20,975

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

12022339

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H74KB505002

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Here's is a great looking One owner no accidents Honda Pilot EX-L with Navi. This truck is in superb condition inside and out.  Pride of ownership shows on this 8 passenger AWD Pilot.  If you're looking for a stylish people mover and want to go easy on the bank, you've just found the one.  Hurry in and have a look before it's gone.  It's that nice.  First person to look at this one will take it. But don't take my word for it. Come see for yourself, you'll be glad you did. 
Pilot is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$20,975

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2019 Honda Pilot