2019 Honda Pilot

205,546 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/Navigation AWD

12113093

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/Navigation AWD

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,546KM
VIN 5FNYF6H74KB505002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1118
  • Mileage 205,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2019 Honda Pilot