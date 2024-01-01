Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** TOURING BLACK EDITION *** LOADED *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** HEATED REAR SEATS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** ALL-WHEEL DRIVE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 119243KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2019 Honda Ridgeline

119,243 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1719589783
  2. 1719589785
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,243KM
VIN 5FPYK3F85KB503109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,243 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** TOURING BLACK EDITION *** LOADED *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** HEATED REAR SEATS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** ALL-WHEEL DRIVE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 119243KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

