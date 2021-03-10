Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Preferred

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6819548
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5KU867452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS SAFETY INCLUDED

 FACTORY HYUNDAI WARRANTY

LOADED WITH BLIND SPOT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - BACK UP CAMERA - APPLE CAR PLAY - PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL -  MOONROOF - CD PLAYER/USB/AUX KEYLESS ENTRY - ALLOYS WHEELS  AND MORE

APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350 WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Interested? We're here to serve you.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234
