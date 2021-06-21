2019 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7426352

7426352 VIN: KMHD84LF8KU858678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,705 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.