2019 Hyundai Sonata

49,938 KM

Details Description Features

$23,845

+ tax & licensing
$23,845

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT / SUNROOF / AUTO / ONLY 49.938 KM

2019 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT / SUNROOF / AUTO / ONLY 49.938 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,845

+ taxes & licensing

49,938KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8071720
  VIN: 5NPE34AF4KH784924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,938 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SPORT *** AUTO *** LEATHER / CLOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** ANDROID AUTO *** APPLE CAR PLAY *** SUNROOF *** ONLY 49,938 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

