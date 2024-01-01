$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
SE AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,174 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Seats * Down Hill Brake Control * AWD Lock Control * Lane Departure Warning Assist System * Front Fog Lights * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Phone Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Lane Keep Assist * Driver Attention Alert System *
Lebada Motors
