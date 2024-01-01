Menu
Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Seats * Down Hill Brake Control * AWD Lock Control * Lane Departure Warning Assist System * Front Fog Lights * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Phone Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Lane Keep Assist * Driver Attention Alert System *

2019 Hyundai Tucson

136,174 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,174KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA4XKU039770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Seats * Down Hill Brake Control * AWD Lock Control * Lane Departure Warning Assist System * Front Fog Lights * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Phone Projection Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Lane Keep Assist * Driver Attention Alert System *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 LX 81,896 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango SXT AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 67,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD 93,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Hyundai Tucson