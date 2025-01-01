Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** TRAILHAWK *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** TOW HOOKS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 126383KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

126,383 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK / 4X4 / ROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
12256753

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK / 4X4 / ROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1741382234
  2. 1741382251
  3. 1741382250
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,383KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX8KD301978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,383 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** TRAILHAWK *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** TOW HOOKS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 126383KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / REVERSE CAM / AUTO / AC for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / REVERSE CAM / AUTO / AC 149,454 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S / REVERSECAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks S / REVERSECAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO 46,068 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer PLATINUM / 4WD / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / LOADED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Ford Explorer PLATINUM / 4WD / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / LOADED 63,684 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee