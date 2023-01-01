Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT S *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** HEATED SEATS *** LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL *** ONLY 66177 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Jeep Wrangler

66,177 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1701447504
  2. 1701447506
  3. 1701447508
  4. 1701447510
  5. 1701447512
  6. 1701447514
  7. 1701447516
  8. 1701447519
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,177KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAN3KW609716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,177 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT S *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** HEATED SEATS *** LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL *** ONLY 66177 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2012 Toyota Matrix AUTO / AC / POWER GROUP / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Toyota Matrix AUTO / AC / POWER GROUP / NO ACCIDENTS 88,891 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE / AUTO / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla LE / AUTO / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM 160,410 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic TOURING / NAV / SUNROOF / LEATHER / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Honda Civic TOURING / NAV / SUNROOF / LEATHER / REVERSE CAM 65,616 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler