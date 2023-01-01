Menu
2019 Kia Forte

84,294 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,294KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10115511
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD3KE033766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,294 KM

Vehicle Description

EX+ *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERLING WHEEL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT *** WIRELESS CHARGER *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 84,294KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

