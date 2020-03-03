Menu
2019 Kia Soul

Ex Plus * Back up camera * Keyless entry * Heated seats/steering wheel * SPORT/ECO/NORMAL mode * Phone connect * Voice recognition *

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,091KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4761093
  • VIN: KNDJP3A57K7634797
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Ex Plus * Back up camera * Keyless entry * Heated seats/steering wheel * SPORT/ECO/NORMAL mode * Phone connect * Voice recognition *  Hands free steering wheel controls * Climate controls * Cruise control * Traction control * Trip computer * Power locks/windows/mirrors * Cloth interior * Automatic/Manual mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH * 120 volt output *
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. *This Vehicle was a previous ex-rental, all ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by rental company, rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

