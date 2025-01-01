Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

94,831 KM

$30,989

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

12854960

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

$30,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,831KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAE55LC6K6047878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2506381
  • Mileage 94,831 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

