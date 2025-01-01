Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>GS *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 67869KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: $19,995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $20,495</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Mazda CX-3

67,869 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12214692

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,869KM
VIN JM1DKDC73K0441460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,869 KM

Vehicle Description

GS *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 67869KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $19,995

CASH PRICE: $20,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES / S-AWC / 7 SEATER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES / S-AWC / 7 SEATER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS 83,363 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / BACKCAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / ROOF / BACKCAM 79,769 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS iACTIVE / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / BACKCAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS iACTIVE / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / BACKCAM 14,420 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3