2019 Mazda CX-5

115,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD

12156522

2019 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
VIN JM3KFBDM0K1679286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD368
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2019 Mazda CX-5