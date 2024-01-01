Menu
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GS *** i-ACTIV ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEELS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 84534KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

84,534 KM

$CALL

11971179

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1732908805
  2. 1732908807
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

Used
84,534KM
VIN JM1BPBLMXK1130640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,534 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GS *** i-ACTIV ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEELS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 84534KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / i-ACTIV AWD / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS 84,534 KM
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
