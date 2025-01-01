Menu
If youre looking for a smaller sized service vehicle or delivery truck you have to check this one out. This Metris is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives like a brand new van.  Great for package deliveries, or service industries like a painter or renovator. Equipped with a 4 cylinder this van will sip fuel and get you there in comfort and style.  If you havent tried a Metris yet, nows your chance. Hurry in before its gone. 

Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 

Rwgistered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris

114,984 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
114,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BG2EA9K3586498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 114,984 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a smaller sized service vehicle or delivery truck you have to check this one out. This Metris is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives like a brand new van.  Great for package deliveries, or service industries like a painter or renovator. Equipped with a 4 cylinder this van will sip fuel and get you there in comfort and style.  If you haven't tried a Metris yet, now's your chance. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Rwgistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

