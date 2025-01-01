$23,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BG2EA9K3586498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 114,984 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a smaller sized service vehicle or delivery truck you have to check this one out. This Metris is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives like a brand new van. Great for package deliveries, or service industries like a painter or renovator. Equipped with a 4 cylinder this van will sip fuel and get you there in comfort and style. If you haven't tried a Metris yet, now's your chance. Hurry in before it's gone.
Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Rwgistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
