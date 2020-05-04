Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Black Edition * 4WD * 7 Passenger * Blind spot assist * Power sunroof * Semi Leather interior * Black alloy rims * Roof rails * Passive/keyless entry

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,577KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4955166
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX5KZ605843
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Black Edition * 4WD * 7 Passenger * Blind spot assist * Power sunroof * Semi Leather interior * Black alloy rims * Roof rails * Passive/keyless entry * Push button ignition * Automatic headlights with fog lights * Power front seats * Heated front seats * Heated steering wheel * Automatic/manual with paddle shifters * Dual climate control with rear vents * Electronic hand brake * Power rear lift gate * Phone connect * Hands free steering wheel controls * Cruise control * Traction control * Intermittent wipers * Telescopic/tilt steering * Garage door recognition *  AM/FM/SAT/BLUETOOTH//USB/AUX * 12 Volt dc power * Fog Lights *6-Speed Sportronic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: idle-neutral logic *
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. *This Vehicle was a previous ex-rental, all ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by rental company, rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

