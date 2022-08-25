Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

59,819 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES / AUTO / 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES / AUTO / 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,819KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010645
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A3XKZ608468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,819 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

