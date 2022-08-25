$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES / AUTO / 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,819KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9010645
- VIN: JA4AZ2A3XKZ608468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,819 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9