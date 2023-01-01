Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

118,014 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,014KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279353
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL498739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,014 KM

Vehicle Description

* Kicks * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * AM/FM/SXM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Automatic Windows * Black Housing Headlights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

