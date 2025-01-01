Menu
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SV *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 14565KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: $19,995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $20,495</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Nissan Kicks

14,565 KM

$19,995

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

14,565KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU5KL558035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,565 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SV *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 14565KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $19,995

CASH PRICE: $20,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

