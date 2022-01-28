Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

48,600 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162023
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL555095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Kicks is in like new condition. It shows perfect inside and out. Pride of ownership shines through on this preowned Nissan with only 48600 kms. Save thousands from new without sacrificing anything. This Kicks is that nice. Don't take my word for it, come see it for yourself, you'll be glad you did. Book an appointment to view it now. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

