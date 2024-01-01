Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;>NO ACCIDENTS *** SV *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED MIRRORS *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 65737KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE</span></p>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

65,737 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai SV / AWD / HTD SEATS / REVERSE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai SV / AWD / HTD SEATS / REVERSE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR6KW327799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,737 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SV *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED MIRRORS *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 65737KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS / AWD / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS / AWD / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 80,770 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 102,160 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE / AUTO / AC / ONLY 136,821KM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE / AUTO / AC / ONLY 136,821KM 136,821 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai