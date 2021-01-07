Menu
2019 RAM 1500

2,274 KM

$33,945

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SXT / QUAD CAB / 4X4 / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2,274KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429837
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4KS660891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,274 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** NOT A RENTAL *** YES ONLY 2274 KM *** TRUCK LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW *** 4X4 *** QUAD CAB *** 20" CHROME RIMS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

