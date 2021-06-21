Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

37,771 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

WARLOCK / HEMI / NAV / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

WARLOCK / HEMI / NAV / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,771KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7445516
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5KS680794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,771 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** WARLOCK SLT EDITION *** HEMI 5.7 V8 *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** ONLY 37,771 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Sliding Rear Window
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 28,616 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Boxster...
 45,251 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 75,251 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory