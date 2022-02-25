Menu
2019 RAM 1500

49,846 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
519-653-1212

Classic Classic Crew Cab 5.7 Hemi 4X4 * Back Up Camera * U Connect * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin C

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

49,846KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8347713
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KTXKS631012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Crew Cab 5.7 Hemi 4X4 * Back Up Camera * U Connect * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow/Haul Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Phone Projection * Dual Climate Control * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Child Door Locks * Side Steps * 20” Sport Alloy Rims * Hood Vents * Black Housing Headlights * Fog Lights * Dual Sport Exhaust *

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Email Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

