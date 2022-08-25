Menu
2019 RAM 1500

146,212 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic CLASSIC SXT PLUS QUAD CAB 4X4 * 3.6L Pentastar * LEER Utility Cap W/ Shelving & Ladder Racks * Back Up Camera * 6 Passenger * LED bed lighting * Uconn

2019 RAM 1500

Classic CLASSIC SXT PLUS QUAD CAB 4X4 * 3.6L Pentastar * LEER Utility Cap W/ Shelving & Ladder Racks * Back Up Camera * 6 Passenger * LED bed lighting * Uconn

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,212KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8993833
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG9KS583547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,212 KM

Vehicle Description

CLASSIC SXT PLUS QUAD CAB 4X4 * 3.6L Pentastar * LEER Utility Cap W/ Shelving & Ladder Racks * Back Up Camera * 6 Passenger * LED bed lighting * Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow/Haul Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 4WD Lock/4WD LOW/2WD * Automatic Headlights * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * All Weather Floor Mats * Cloth Seats * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic * 

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

