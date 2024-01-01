2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** WARLOCK *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 101,874KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>CASH PRICE: $31,995<br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

Details Description Features

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
101,874KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG7KS740738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,874 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** WARLOCK *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 101,874KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $31,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

