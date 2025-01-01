Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** SLT *** 4X4 *** REGULAR CAB *** SHORT BOX *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 60440KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE:</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE:</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

60,440 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT / REG CAB / 4X4 / SHORT BOX / NAV / ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12343383

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT / REG CAB / 4X4 / SHORT BOX / NAV / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1743271038
  2. 1743271039
  3. 1743271039
  4. 1743271038
  5. 1743271038
  6. 1743271038
  7. 1743271038
  8. 1743271038
  9. 1743271038
  10. 1743271038
  11. 1743271038
  12. 1743271038
  13. 1743271038
  14. 1743271038
  15. 1743271039
  16. 1743271039
  17. 1743271039
  18. 1743271039
  19. 1743271039
  20. 1743271039
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,440KM
VIN 3C6JR7BTXKG560284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,440 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SLT *** 4X4 *** REGULAR CAB *** SHORT BOX *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 60440KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE:

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS / AWD / RED LEATHER / ROOF / HTD SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS / AWD / RED LEATHER / ROOF / HTD SEATS 87,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Ford Edge SEL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 116,299 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO 137,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic