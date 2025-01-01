Menu
<p>SLT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4WD *** BLUETOOTH *** CREW CAB *** 57 BOX *** REAR CAMERA *** CRUISE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

134,455 KM

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT / NO ACCIDENTS / 4WD / CREW CAB / HEMI

12913559

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT / NO ACCIDENTS / 4WD / CREW CAB / HEMI

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Used
134,455KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT4KS511155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,455 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4WD *** BLUETOOTH *** CREW CAB *** 5'7" BOX *** REAR CAMERA *** CRUISE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

