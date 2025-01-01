Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 66,977KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE:</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE:</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

66,977 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

SPORT / ROOF / MANUAL / REVERSE CAM / AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12504520

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

SPORT / ROOF / MANUAL / REVERSE CAM / AWD

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1746743324649
  2. 1746743325162
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,977KM
VIN JF2GTAFC1K9300014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,977 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 66,977KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE:

CASH PRICE:


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander LE PREMIUM / S-AWC / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander LE PREMIUM / S-AWC / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 15,791 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE / AWD / NAV / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE / AWD / NAV / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS 94,302 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE / AWD / NAVIGATION / LEATHER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE / AWD / NAVIGATION / LEATHER 120,468 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Subaru Crosstrek