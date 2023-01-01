Menu
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

111,240 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

LIMITED / EYE SITE / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

LIMITED / EYE SITE / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9467235
  VIN: JF2GTANC0K8263559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,240 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** LIMITED W/ EYE SITE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** POWER GROUP *** HTD SEATS *** LOADED *** 111,240 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

