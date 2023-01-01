Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

55,354 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

AWD * Sunroof * Hands Free Calling * Power Lift Gate * Blind Spot Assist * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Crui

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

55,354KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9753418
  VIN: 4S4BSDDC3K3238534

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 55,354 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD * Sunroof * Hands Free Calling * Power Lift Gate * Blind Spot Assist * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats *  Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Traction Control * Wifi Hotspot * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Parking Brake * Automatic/Manual Mode * Paddle Shifters * Automatic Windows * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet * Alloy Rims * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

