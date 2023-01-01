Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota 4Runner

102,261 KM

Details Features

$47,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1687994236
  2. 1687994252
  3. 1687994254
  4. 1687994254
  5. 1687994255
  6. 1687994254
  7. 1687994254
  8. 1687994254
  9. 1687994255
  10. 1687994279
  11. 1687994281
  12. 1687994280
  13. 1687994281
  14. 1687994280
  15. 1687994280
  16. 1687994280
  17. 1687994281
  18. 1687994281
  19. 1687994280
  20. 1687994281
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121277
  • Stock #: 2303651
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXK5707678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2303651
  • Mileage 102,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2022 Toyota Supra 3.0
 9,524 KM
$72,989 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,950 KM
$139,989 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna LE
 96,578 KM
$40,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory