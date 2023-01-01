Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

149,331 KM

Details Features

$23,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1691530800
  2. 1691530814
  3. 1691530814
  4. 1691530814
  5. 1691530814
  6. 1691530814
  7. 1691530814
  8. 1691530814
  9. 1691530815
  10. 1691530848
  11. 1691530848
  12. 1691530851
  13. 1691530849
  14. 1691530851
  15. 1691530849
  16. 1691530849
  17. 1691530849
  18. 1691530849
  19. 1691530849
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277088
  • Stock #: 2305451
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX5K1034107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2305451
  • Mileage 149,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2022 Toyota Corolla SE
 27,062 KM
$31,989 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza LI...
 177,129 KM
$15,989 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 24,010 KM
$47,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory