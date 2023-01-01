$23,989+ tax & licensing
$23,989
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
LE
Location
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10277088
- VIN: JTNKHMBX5K1034107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7