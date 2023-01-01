2019 Toyota C-HR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 3 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10277088

10277088 Stock #: 2305451

2305451 VIN: JTNKHMBX5K1034107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2305451

Mileage 149,331 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.