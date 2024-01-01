Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 106439KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $22,495</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 Toyota Camry

106,439 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Camry

SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

SE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1727809412
  2. 1727809415
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,439KM
VIN 4T1B11HK9KU804595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,439 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 106439KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $22,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2013 Fiat 500 ABARTH / HATCHBACK / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Fiat 500 ABARTH / HATCHBACK / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS 69,427 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax LT / AUTO / AC / ALLOYS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT / AUTO / AC / ALLOYS / NO ACCIDENTS 130,294 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS / AWD / ROOF / NAV / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS / AWD / ROOF / NAV / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 141,926 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry