Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

76,652 KM

Details Features

$20,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1649983029
  2. 1649983057
  3. 1649983067
  4. 1649983066
  5. 1649983067
  6. 1649983064
  7. 1649983064
  8. 1649983067
  9. 1649983063
  10. 1649983111
  11. 1649983130
  12. 1649983130
  13. 1649983124
  14. 1649983126
  15. 1649983126
  16. 1649983126
  17. 1649983123
  18. 1649983126
  19. 1649983126
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

76,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464620
  • Stock #: P0060810
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2KC226910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0060810
  • Mileage 76,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2019 Toyota C-HR XLE
 47,011 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GX
 35,045 KM
$27,589 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S
 23,571 KM
$26,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory