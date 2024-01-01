Menu
2019 Toyota Prius

134,118 KM

Details Features

$20,589

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius

2019 Toyota Prius

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,589

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKDTB31K1629477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2407061
  • Mileage 134,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
2019 Toyota Prius