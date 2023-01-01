Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

22,933 KM

Details Features

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1687995210
  2. 1687995235
  3. 1687995236
  4. 1687995236
  5. 1687995237
  6. 1687995237
  7. 1687995236
  8. 1687995236
  9. 1687995237
  10. 1687995257
  11. 1687995258
  12. 1687995258
  13. 1687995258
  14. 1687995258
  15. 1687995258
  16. 1687995258
  17. 1687995259
  18. 1687995259
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121304
  • Stock #: 2304101
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV3KW012542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2304101
  • Mileage 22,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 102,261 KM
$47,989 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 32,343 KM
$26,989 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra T...
 61,254 KM
$49,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory