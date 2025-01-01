Menu
LIMITED *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF ** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 86404KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2019 Toyota RAV4

86,404 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED / AWD / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / ALLOYS

12157929

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED / AWD / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / ALLOYS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,404KM
VIN 2T3D1RFVXKW069945

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,404 KM

LIMITED *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF ** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 86404KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota RAV4