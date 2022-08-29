Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 1 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9225457

9225457 VIN: 2T3BWRFV5KW006647

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,154 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

