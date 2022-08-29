Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

82,154 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
HYBRID / LE / AUTO / AWD / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,154KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225457
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV5KW006647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,154 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** HYBRID LE *** AWD *** AUTO *** APPLE CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHELES *** ONLY 82154 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

