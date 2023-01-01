Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

105,083 KM

Details Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1676419145
  2. 1676419160
  3. 1676419160
  4. 1676419161
  5. 1676419161
  6. 1676419161
  7. 1676419161
  8. 1676419161
  9. 1676419161
  10. 1676419194
  11. 1676419195
  12. 1676419196
  13. 1676419196
  14. 1676419195
  15. 1676419196
  16. 1676419196
  17. 1676419195
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,083KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618472
  • Stock #: P0062620
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC6KS020578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0062620
  • Mileage 105,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 81,235 KM
$27,989 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 25,624 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 59,465 KM
$33,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory