$36,500+ tax & licensing
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2019 Toyota Tacoma
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x2 Access Cab Auto SR+
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
52,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10405155
- Stock #: 133059
- VIN: 5TFRX5GN0KX133059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 133059
- Mileage 52,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers New Tires
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
