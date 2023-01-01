Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

52,923 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x2 Access Cab Auto SR+

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x2 Access Cab Auto SR+

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1694450959
  2. 1694450967
  3. 1694450975
  4. 1694450984
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405155
  • Stock #: 133059
  • VIN: 5TFRX5GN0KX133059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 133059
  • Mileage 52,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers       New Tires 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 52,923 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer 4...
 154,665 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Venza 4D...
 184,037 KM
$14,300 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory