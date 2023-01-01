Menu
2019 Toyota Yaris

17,971 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Toyota Yaris

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE / AUTO / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE / AUTO / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1691529162
  2. 1691529168
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,971KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10277067
  VIN: VNKKTUD36KA101804

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 17,971 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** FORWARD COLLISON WARNING *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 17,971KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

