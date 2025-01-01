Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Golf

77,031 KM

Details Features

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

Watch This Vehicle
12621723

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 12621723
  2. 12621723
  3. 12621723
  4. 12621723
  5. 12621723
  6. 12621723
  7. 12621723
  8. 12621723
  9. 12621723
  10. 12621723
  11. 12621723
  12. 12621723
  13. 12621723
  14. 12621723
  15. 12621723
  16. 12621723
  17. 12621723
  18. 12621723
  19. 12621723
  20. 12621723
  21. 12621723
  22. 12621723
  23. 12621723
  24. 12621723
  25. 12621723
Contact Seller

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AU7KM037017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2505311
  • Mileage 77,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE 82,810 KM $28,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 65,623 KM $33,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD High Country for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD High Country 69,714 KM $60,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2019 Volkswagen Golf